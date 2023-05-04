On Thursday, May 4, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (15-15) visit Victor Robles' Washington Nationals (12-18) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-225). The total is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Cubs have a 1-5 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.