Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Cubs on May 4, 2023
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Victor Robles and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Victor Robles Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Robles Stats
- Robles has 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.394/.372 on the season.
Robles Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .231/.280/.352 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .305/.352/.405 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 30 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .291/.364/.573 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
