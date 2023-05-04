The Chicago Cubs (15-15) visit the Washington Nationals (12-18) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In six games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.

Corbin has collected two quality starts this year.

Corbin will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

The 31-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .263.

