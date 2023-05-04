Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 4 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)
- Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 45.8% of his 48 games last season, Adams picked up a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 48 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight of 48 games last year (16.7%), Adams picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in 12 of 48 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.137
|AVG
|.217
|.222
|OBP
|.270
|.342
|SLG
|.275
|7
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|27/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (56.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (8.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
