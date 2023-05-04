Stone Garrett is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Jameson Taillon and the Chicago CubsMay 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings