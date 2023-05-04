Stone Garrett is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Jameson Taillon and the Chicago CubsMay 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon (0-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.