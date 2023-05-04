The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles and his .452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Cubs.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.
  • He ranks 27th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his 28 games this season.
  • Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
