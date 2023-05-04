The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)

Lakers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 51.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (27.8%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is allowing 117.1 points per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined offensively, averaging 118.9 points per game (second-best).

With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the league in the category.

The Warriors have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the NBA in treys per game (16.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.5%).

This season, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers, accounting for 61.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 47.9% threes (38.5% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.

