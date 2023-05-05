Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.95 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (2-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
