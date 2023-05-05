After batting .225 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .257.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In eight games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 26 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (2-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 36th, 1.299 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.