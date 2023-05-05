Christian Walker leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) into a contest against the Washington Nationals (13-18) after his two-homer performance in a 12-7 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (2-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (2-4, 2.67 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (2-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (2-4, 2.67 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 2.67 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.

Gray is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Gray will try to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks' Kelly (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 34-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.299.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.62), 51st in WHIP (1.299), and 36th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

