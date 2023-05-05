On Friday, Victor Robles (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .302 with nine walks and 13 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

Robles has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).

In 29 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

