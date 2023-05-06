When the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) and Washington Nationals (13-19) face off at Chase Field on Saturday, May 6, Tommy Henry will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

