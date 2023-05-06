The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14) will look to Corbin Carroll, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Washington Nationals (13-19) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Tommy Henry (1-0, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.77 ERA).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (1-0, 6.52 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Gore is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Gore will try to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Colorado Rockies.

He has an ERA of 6.52, a batting average against of .289 and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

