The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven in a run in nine games this year (29.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings