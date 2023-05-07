Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven in a run in nine games this year (29.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (11 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Nelson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.39 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.39 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.