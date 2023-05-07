C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (batting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .240 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.6%).
- In 32 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Abrams has driven home a run in seven games this season (21.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (34.4%), including one multi-run game.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .306 against him.
