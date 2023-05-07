The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .246 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings