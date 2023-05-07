The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.262 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .622, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (31.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (34.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings