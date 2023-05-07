Keibert Ruiz -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

