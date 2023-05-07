Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) and Washington Nationals (13-20) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (1-2) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 13, or 39.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (123 total).

The Nationals have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.42) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule