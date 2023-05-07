Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +140. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 9-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 13 of its 33 chances.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 7-8 5-9 8-10 10-11 3-8

