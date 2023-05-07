The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will go head to head in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-1.5) 227.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
  • The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 31.5 -120 27.8
Kevin Durant 30.5 -105 29.1
Deandre Ayton 14.5 -105 18.0
Cameron Payne 10.5 -115 10.3

