Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 26 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In seven games this year, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
