After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 26 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
  • Robles has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In seven games this year, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 of 31 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
