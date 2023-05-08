On Monday, Alex Call (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.

Call has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Call has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings