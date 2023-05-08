Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Alex Call (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .216.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- DeSclafani (3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
