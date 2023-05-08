The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Smith has had a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).

He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (12.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

