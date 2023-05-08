The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .310 in his past 10 games, with a home run and five RBI), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.362) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

In 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings