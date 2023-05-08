On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .254 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this season (34.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings