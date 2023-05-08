On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .254 with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Ruiz has recorded a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 10 games this season (34.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
