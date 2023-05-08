Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- In 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
