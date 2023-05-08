Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (15-18) against the Washington Nationals (14-20) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on May 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those games.
- Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (132 total).
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Jake Irvin vs Marcus Stroman
|May 4
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
