How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will meet Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 22 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .359 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored 132 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 235 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.432 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.