On Monday, May 8, Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (15-18) host Luis Garcia's Washington Nationals (14-20) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+180). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have come away with 14 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Call 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

