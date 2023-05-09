In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers put up just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game in home games, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have played better at home this year, draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in away games.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers are not as good offensively, scoring 114.2 points per game, compared to 116.2 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 109.5 points per game at home, compared to 112.3 on the road.

In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than on the road (112.3).

The 76ers average 1.1 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries