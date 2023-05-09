Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (15-19) matching up with the Washington Nationals (15-20) at 9:45 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (2-5) for the Giants and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
  • The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (137 total).
  • Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 4 Cubs W 4-3 Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
May 5 @ Diamondbacks L 3-1 Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
May 6 @ Diamondbacks L 8-7 MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
May 7 @ Diamondbacks W 9-8 Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
May 8 @ Giants W 5-1 Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 9 @ Giants - Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
May 10 @ Giants - Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
May 12 Mets - MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
May 13 Mets - Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
May 14 Mets - Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
May 15 Mets - Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander

