Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (15-19) matching up with the Washington Nationals (15-20) at 9:45 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (2-5) for the Giants and Patrick Corbin (1-4) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Nationals have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (137 total).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|May 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|May 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tommy Henry
|May 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Ryne Nelson
|May 8
|@ Giants
|W 5-1
|Jake Irvin vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 13
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.