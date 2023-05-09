How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada and Luis Garcia will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals play at Oracle Park on Tuesday, at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 22 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 137 (3.9 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Justin Verlander
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.