Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Giants on May 9, 2023
The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others in this matchup.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (31 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .277/.320/.420 on the year.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .280/.336/.400 on the year.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (2-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his eighth start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- The 26-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.40), 30th in WHIP (1.133), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|May. 3
|7.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 17
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 45 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .344/.394/.534 so far this year.
- Estrada will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .261/.438/.511 so far this year.
- Wade heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
