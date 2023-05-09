The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while giving up 111.6 per outing (sixth in league).

These two teams score 229.4 points per game between them, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

