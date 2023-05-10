The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .277 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Thomas enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

In 25 of 35 games this season (71.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (11 of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings