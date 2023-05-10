The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .277 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Thomas enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
  • In 25 of 35 games this season (71.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
  • In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (11 of 35), with two or more RBI four times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 games this year (45.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (52.9%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manaea (1-1 with a 7.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
