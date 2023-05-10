Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 22 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .357 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 138 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (2-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-7 Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants - Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Justin Verlander 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.