Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others in the San Francisco Giants-Washington Nationals matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .274/.315/.410 on the season.

Garcia hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .478 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 31 hits with five doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashing .254/.316/.369 so far this season.

Ruiz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Diamondbacks May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Manaea Stats

Sean Manaea (1-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts, Manaea has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 3.3 frames per outing.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 5 5.0 6 4 3 6 2 at Padres Apr. 29 2.0 5 5 4 3 4 vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1.1 1 1 1 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3.2 4 5 5 3 3 at Tigers Apr. 14 3.1 4 2 2 4 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.388/.522 so far this season.

Estrada will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .261/.438/.511 so far this year.

Wade has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 9 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

