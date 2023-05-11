Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 on May 11, 2023
Jason Robertson and Jared McCann are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meet at American Airlines Center on Thursday (opening faceoff at 9:30 PM ET).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' top contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 45 assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Joe Pavelski's 77 points this season have come via 28 goals and 49 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|May. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kraken
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|May. 2
|4
|0
|4
|6
|at Wild
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)
McCann drives the offense for Seattle with 70 points (0.9 per game), with 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games (playing 16:20 per game).
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Vince Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle with 64 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 50 assists in 81 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|May. 9
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Stars
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
