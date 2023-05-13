Nationals vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the second of a four-game series, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.
Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-145
|+120
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have come away with 16 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 13-15 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 38 games with a total.
- In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-13
|10-9
|7-9
|9-12
|12-13
|4-8
