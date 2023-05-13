Trevor Williams will try to control Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when they take on his Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 24 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .358 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 151 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Williams has six starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants W 11-6 Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.