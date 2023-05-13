The New York Mets (19-20) and Washington Nationals (16-22) do battle on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mets will call on Joey Lucchesi (1-0) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.25 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.25, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.

Williams has one quality start under his belt this season.

Williams is trying to record his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Trevor Williams vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (41) in all of MLB. They have a collective .237 batting average, and are 22nd in the league with 303 total hits and 24th in MLB play scoring 161 runs.

Williams has thrown five innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out four against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi (1-0) will take the mound for the Mets, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across four games.

Joey Lucchesi vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .255 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .358 (28th in the league) with 24 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 5-for-21 with a home run and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

