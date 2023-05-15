Nationals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Washington Nationals (17-23) and the New York Mets (20-21) at Nationals Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 15.
The probable starters are David Peterson (1-5) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (1-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (41%) in those contests.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (156 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.43) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Giants
|L 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Webb
|May 10
|@ Giants
|W 11-6
|Josiah Gray vs Sean Manaea
|May 12
|Mets
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Tylor Megill
|May 14
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 14
|Mets
|L 8-2
|Jake Irvin vs Max Scherzer
|May 15
|Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs David Peterson
|May 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
