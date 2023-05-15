Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mets on May 15, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Pete Alonso, Luis Garcia and others when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .265/.313/.386 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.329/.395 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
David Peterson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Peterson Stats
- David Peterson (1-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.
- Peterson has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Peterson has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
Peterson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 9
|3.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Braves
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Giants
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|7
|7
|8
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 17
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 11
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI (35 total hits).
- He has a .232/.337/.510 slash line so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .320/.410/.453 slash line on the year.
- Nimmo brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two walks and three RBI.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 10
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
