Oddsmakers have set player props for Pete Alonso, Luis Garcia and others when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .265/.313/.386 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 14 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.329/.395 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Peterson Stats

David Peterson (1-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.

Peterson has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Peterson has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 9 3.1 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 28 5.0 5 4 4 6 1 at Giants Apr. 22 5.0 7 7 7 8 1 at Dodgers Apr. 17 6.0 7 6 6 6 0 vs. Padres Apr. 11 5.2 6 2 2 6 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 31 RBI (35 total hits).

He has a .232/.337/.510 slash line so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Reds May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .320/.410/.453 slash line on the year.

Nimmo brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Nationals May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 10 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

