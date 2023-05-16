A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. An 8-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 13-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 40 chances.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-14 10-9 9-10 9-12 12-14 6-8

