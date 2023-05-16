Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Lakers Western Conference Finals Game 1 on May 16, 2023
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena on Tuesday (at 8:30 PM ET).
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-125)
|13.5 (-105)
|9.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+180)
- Jokic has averaged 24.5 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 3.0 points less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Jokic has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-118)
|4.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+120)
|2.5 (-139)
- Tuesday's points prop for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
- Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).
- He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-115)
|6.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-125)
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon has pulled down 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-110)
|12.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-133)
|0.5 (+270)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Davis on Tuesday is 3.4 lower than his season scoring average.
- Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Tuesday.
- Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|8.5 (-143)
|5.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+125)
- LeBron James has put up 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.4 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.
- James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (8.5).
- James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).
- James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
