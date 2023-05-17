Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will see MacKenzie Gore on the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 27 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.

The Nationals rank ninth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored 170 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 299 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gore (3-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed five hits in four scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Gore has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo

