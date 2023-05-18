Thursday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (22-21) matching up with the Washington Nationals (18-25) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (173 total, four per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

