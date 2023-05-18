Nationals vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will play on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Marlins as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).
Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-150
|+125
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-6.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have come away with 17 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 13-16 in those contests.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington's games have gone over the total in 18 of its 42 chances.
- In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-14
|10-11
|9-10
|9-14
|12-15
|6-9
