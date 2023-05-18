Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and starter Eury Perez on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 28 home runs as a team.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .368 this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 173 (4.0 per game).

The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.2 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (1-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Williams has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.